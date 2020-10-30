Madhya Pradesh: Polls being held to save state, secure people’s interest, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

These are not simple by-elections, this entire exercise is being done to save the state and to secure the interest of people, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing a public meeting at Sihonia of Dimni constituency in Morena on Friday.

The ideology of the Congress is anti-development, its government in past did ‘Bantadhar’ of the state and when the Kalam Nath came to power , the same story was repeated.

Nath stopped all the pro-people schemes and programmes launched by the BJP government and once again pushed the state into the ‘Bantadhar’ age. “That’s why to secure the state, for its development and for the interest of people these elections are happening”, said Chouhan.