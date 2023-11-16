 Madhya Pradesh: Polling Booths Inspected In Satna
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 01:46 AM IST
article-image
Representational Pic

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): With very less time left for the assembly polls to begin across the state, the polling booths were inspected in the Satna district on Wednesday.

The observer of the district, Anjana M, inspected all the polling booths and ensured whether everything is in place or not.

Collector of the district, Rani Bottad and Superintendent of police (SP) Shudhir Gupta were present alongside her during the inspection. The polling booths in Bhadanpur, Kakra, Latagaon, Ajwayan and Bhatura were inspected by the trio.

They also held discussions about the facilities to be provided to the voters in the polling booths, and the special arrangements ensured for the specially-abled voters.

Observer Anjana directed all the officials to ensure smooth and hassle-free polling at all booths, while ensuring law and order upkeep there.

