Madhya Pradesh: Poll code fear forces government to transfer funds to 5L farmers’ accounts

The first installment of Rs 2,000 under Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna was transferred to the accounts of each of 5.77 lakh farmers on Friday because of the fear of the poll code.
It was decided that the money would be transferred at a function on Saturday (September 26), the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay.
Although the money was transferred on Friday because of the fear of poll code, which was not enforced, the function as scheduled will be held on that day. It will be a mere formality, though.
It was expected that Election Commission would announce by-poll dates for MP at a press conference held for declaring schedules for Vidhan Sabha elections in Bihar.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred money to the accounts of farmers with a click of the mouse of computer. Chouhan said money was transferred to 5.77 lakh farmers whose records have been brought out.
All 77 lakh farmers, who are getting the benefits under PM’s Samman Nidhi, will get the amount under the Mukhya Mantri Kalyan Yojna, he said.
Apart from that, the farmers who will apply for the loan will get it after their applications are verified, he said.
A sum of Rs 10,000, including Rs 6, 000 from PM Samman Nidhi and Rs 4,000 from Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna, will help the farmers, Chouhan said.
Rs 10 per day cannot benefit farmers: Kamal Nath
Former chief minister Kamal Nath said giving a sum of Rs 4,000 every year to farmers, which means Rs 10 per day, would not do any good to them.
Nath wanted to know what the farmers would do with this meagre amount at a time when corona pandemic has hit their livelihoods.
If the Shivraj-led government is really worried about the farmers, it should continue the loan waiver scheme and make them loan-free, Nath said.
