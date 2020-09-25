Madhya Pradesh: Poll code fear forces government to transfer funds to 5L farmers’ accounts

The first installment of Rs 2,000 under Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna was transferred to the accounts of each of 5.77 lakh farmers on Friday because of the fear of the poll code.

It was decided that the money would be transferred at a function on Saturday (September 26), the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay.

Although the money was transferred on Friday because of the fear of poll code, which was not enforced, the function as scheduled will be held on that day. It will be a mere formality, though.

It was expected that Election Commission would announce by-poll dates for MP at a press conference held for declaring schedules for Vidhan Sabha elections in Bihar.

Therefore, MP Bypolls

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred money to the accounts of farmers with a click of the mouse of computer. Chouhan said money was transferred to 5.77 lakh farmers whose records have been brought out.