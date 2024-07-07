Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: WHo's In Race Of Crown?, Who's Social Media Hero & More | FP Cartoon

Race for crown

A long time has passed since the present president of the BJP’s state unit was appointed. Although it is yet to be decided whether he gets one more chance to lead the party in the state after the organisational polls or he is replaced by another person, many leaders are sparing no effort to sport that crown. A tribal leader and an SC leader are pulling out all the stops to get the post of the state party president. In trying to hit the bull’s-eye, the tribal man is using his clout in the RSS and recently met one of the senior functionaries of the organisation. To fulfil his desires, the tribal man is also taking a crack at getting the support of a powerful minister of the Union Government. Likewise, the SC leader is in contact with the central leaders to achieve the target. The name of a former minister of the state is also doing the rounds for the party’s top job. The former minister, who has worked for the party organisation for a long time, is trying to realise his dreams through the Chief Minister and a Union Minister.

Social media hero

A minister of the state has emerged a social media hero after his birthday he recently celebrated. The number of messages he received on that day was more than what many senior politicians across the country generally get. Because the minister is associated with national politics for a long time, he has developed links with people throughout the country. Despite being busy, he replied to all the messages. And what is more, the minister himself replied to all the messages through social media. Meanwhile, another important incident took place. Immediately after the statement of a leader of the Congress in Parliament, the BJP held press conferences across the country. In most of the states, either the chief ministers or the party’s state presidents were asked to hold press conferences, but this minister was given the responsibility for interacting with the Press in MP. This indicates that the minister’s future in the party is bright.

Unfairly fair

A politician who has become a minister for the first time has distributed the departments among his agents the way ministerial berths are handed out in the cabinet. It is the agents who actually handle these departments. They are discussing the carrots – they are supposed to get from the supplies and other deals – with those who are associated with different wings of the ministry. Minister’s agents are holding meetings with suppliers in various hotels in the state capital and taking sweeteners. The minister has engaged agents for different departments functioning under the ministry he is heading. He meets the agents every evening and takes feedback about the rake-offs collected throughout the day. As far as making sweeteners goes, there are reports that the minister has crossed all limits, and information about the deals he is making has also reached the senior leaders of the party. But the minister is beyond anybody’s control. The party leadership is trying to find ways to oust him from the cabinet.

Unhappy party-hopper

A politician who defected to the Congress from the BJP before the assembly polls may have won the election, but he is feeling like a fish out of water in the party. One of the reasons for such a feeling is that most of his friends are in the ruling party. Apart from that, the legislator is not on good terms with the Congress leaders in his own constituency. He oozed out his sentiments in the House where he spoke in favour of a minister on an important issue against the party lines. As the legislator was speaking, the Congress law-makers were looking at him with a wide-eyed wonder. Because the legislator is a long-time associate of the minister, he could not oppose the latter on the floor of the House. The legislator, also friends with many other BJP law-makers, switched over to the Congress because of some issues he had with a leader of his parent party. His heart may change any day. So goes the saying in the corridors of power.

Bhai Ho To Aisa?

A brother of a leader of the BJP in the state has hogged the limelight in political circles. The brother of the man, who has stolen the limelight, is associated with the RSS. The leader’s brother frequently visits the state capital to settle the deals of some of his associates. He takes a lot of sweeteners to get those deals done. The leader is also acquainted with the backhand deals of his brother, because they are done under the leader’s patronage. The leader, who talks about purity in public life, is reportedly involved in many money-related cases. He yields carrots from many big projects. The leader may be asked to leave the state after changes in the national organisation of the party.

Longing for lull

Politics is as dry as bone, but a politician delights in it. Yet a time comes when he wants respite from this wryness. The source of such relief is his family – antics of children or grandchildren, a word of caution from wife, home-made food and going out with them. All these are a real source of joy. This is the reason why a minister, after the tedious electioneering, decided to take a boat ride with his family at the Upper Lake in the state capital. Former chief minister and now a Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan used to go out of the state at the year end to spend a few days with his family. Nevertheless, a legislator of the ruling party has the grudge that he has not been able to take his family to a jaunt for several years. He is busy handling party activities even on Sundays; so the legislator cannot even spend a single day with his family. Homesickness seems to have seized him. Replying to the innocent questions of children and grandchildren and having fun with them is something that everyone longs for. The legislator must learn how to spend some quality time with his family as his colleague did.

Nitendra Sharma, Rajan Raikwar