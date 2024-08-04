Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Resorting To Religion, Leaving Impact, Clear Message & More

Clear message

The government – by stripping a minister of two important departments – has given a clear-cut message: those who try to become too big for their boots will be cut to size. This is the reason why after the government clipped the minister’s wings, one of his cabinet colleagues taking too much against the government went into silence. This cabinet member was showing his activeness in the presence of senior leaders. He may be the next minister to lose an important department. The government may strip him of one of the two important wings he is heading. The minister disparaged the government about this department. He has spoken poor things about it to the party leaders in Bhopal as well as to those in Delhi, which has come to the notice of the higher-ups. In the coming days, when there is any change in the department, the axe may fall on the minister. About him, it is said that he has set his eyes on the chief minister’s chair.

Mentor

There is a saying that friendship is easier made than kept. Nevertheless, an RSS functionary has proved this maxim otherwise. A senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state has recently passed away. The leader was close to the RSS functionary who stood by the family of the departed leader like their guardian. The RSS official was with the family as long as the mortal remains of the departed leader were in the hospital, and remained with them until his last rites were performed. Although the RSS functionary is not keeping well, yet he did not deviate from performing his duties towards the bereaved family. His conduct has inspired many leaders of the BJP as well as those of the RSS. The Sangh functionary’s message is that he will stand behind those close to him in their hour of need. He has played an important role in mentoring many senior leaders of the BJP who have reached top positions in the organisation.

Leaving impact

A minister has successfully organised a three-day event in his department. He invited many public representatives to it. Controversies generally crop up at the functions organised by the minister. The event was not only smoothly organised but the minister’s popularity among the public representatives also shot up. There are reports that when the people’s representatives were emerging from the place where the function was held, they appreciated the minister. Most of the people who took part in the function agreed with what the minister had said. The minister, known for his forthrightness, accepted the failings of his department as well as spoke about their solution. All those who were invited ensured their presence at the event. There are whispers in the corridors of power that the minister bolstered his position in state politics by organising this function.

One bride many suitors

The ruling party in MP has chosen its candidates for one of the two seats where the by-elections will be held. The candidate, a former legislator of the Congress, who had defected to the BJP before the Lok Sabha election and became a minister, would get a ticket from one of the seats. But there is an internal squabbling in the party for a ticket for the other seat. The seat has fallen vacant after the resignation of a Union Minister. Many supporters of the Union Minister are vying for a ticket from this seat. A former MP and many other leaders, aspiring for a ticket for this seat, are meeting the Union Minister and many senior leaders of the party in Bhopal as well as in Delhi. The Union Minister is fed up with the demand of his supporters. There are reports that most of the leaders are uniting against the former MP who is seeking a ticket from this seat where the BJP is set to have a cakewalk in the by-election. This is the reason why every leader from this constituency wants an opportunity to fight the by-poll. Because of the internal fight in the party for a ticket from this seat, friendship among many leaders has deteriorated into enmity.

Resorting to religion

Everyone in the ruling party was taken aback when a Congress leader who defected to the BJP before the Lok Sabha election recently got a cabinet berth. When he took over as a minister, he ensured that some religious ceremonies were performed to fend off any evil spirits that might stop him functioning smoothly. A battery of priests performed the religious ceremonies in his office. But the story does not end there. Before becoming a minister, he had a seven-day Bhagwat Katha organised in his constituency to drive away the bad omen which might block his way to the cabinet. He knew his entry into the cabinet would be an uphill task. As the government stripped a minister of two departments and handed them over to the former Congressman, the minister concerned threatened to resign from the party – though he did not do so. The former Congressman, now a minister in the ruling party, is often organising religious ceremonies to please God to remain in power. Everyone in the corridors of power wants to see whether such religious ceremonies help the party-hopper to stay in power for a long time.

So near, yet so far

A three-time legislator of the ruling dispensation is working like a Trojan horse for a cabinet berth. He recently went to Delhi to meet the party’s top leadership, expecting that they would help him get a ministry in the state cabinet. His meeting with a Union Minister who calls the shots in the government as well as in the party after the Prime Minister was amiable. His purpose was to become a minister in a possible reshuffle of the Mohan Yadav government, which is likely to take place in the coming days. The legislator is so keen to join the cabinet, that he sought the advice of a Vaastu expert, to drive away the evil spirits getting in the way of his becoming a minister. On the Vaastu expert’s advice, he had the old entrance of his official bungalow dismantled and built another gate. The old entrance was not located in the right direction; and, according to the Vaastu expert, it blocked legislator’s way to becoming a minister. Despite all the efforts the legislator is making, a ministerial berth seems to be a good way off.