Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Between Two Fires, BJP’s Stand, Children’s Wedding, Congress Leader’s Jaunt, For Security & More

Between Two Fires

A senior minister of the MP cabinet is in a bad state. Two IAS officers, who are husband and wife, are causing troubles for him. When the politician was a minister during the rule of the previous government, the woman IAS officer was the principal secretary (PS) of the department that he was handling. But she hardly paid any heed to what the minister asked her to do. Madam put off any work that the minister had asked her to do. If the minister recommended the transfer of an officer, she sent the file to the chief minister. During Madam’s tenure in office, the minister could barely do any work of his choice. Despite his best efforts, the minister failed to transfer the PS from his department. Now, the minister has been elevated to the post of deputy chief minister. But he is so unfortunate that the husband of the woman PS has become the additional chief secretary of his department. For the minister, the ACS is no better than his wife. He also does not care two hoots about what the deputy chief minister asks him to do. The minister cannot transfer the ACS. Nor can he take any decision in the department. The ACS and his wife have weighed heavily on the present deputy chief minister—though in different situations.

BJP’s stand

The Congress has opened a front against three ministers in the state, demanding their resignation over three different issues. The opposition attack may have apparently damaged the three ministers. But it has internally benefited them. The BJP’s policy is clear that the party will not ask any minister to resign under the Congress’s pressure. Now that the Congress is demanding the resignation of these ministers, the government, which has kept mum over the issue, has come to the ministers’ rescue.

The government has asked the other ministers to issue statements in favour of the trio. To counter the Congress, the BJP leaders are standing behind the three ministers. There had been several cases in the country when the BJP saved its ministers from the opposition attack. But it is also true that some ministers are happy that, because of the trio, the Congress is keeping away from raising any issue against them.

Children’s wedding

The politicians wish to marry off their children until the day Dame Fortune smiles upon them. When the politicians remain in power, planning for their children’s wedding becomes easier; besides, the VVIPs participate in the function. The head of state organised simple functions for his children’s wedding, but he married them off during his tenure as chief minister. A central minister could not get his children married during his tenure as chief minister. But he has done so after becoming a minister in the Central Government.

Several ministers in the state are acting faster to marry off their children. The purpose is to complete the duty until they are holding the ministerial berths. The head of the BJP organisation is also working in the same way his colleagues are doing to get his son married. Since he is the head of the BJP organisation, politicians will participate in the wedding ceremony. Though he has decided to keep away from using resources of the party in the wedding function, there will be no dearth of pageantry at the ceremony.

For security

The ruling party leaders want security, for which they adopt several tactics. People in the corridors of power are discussing a legislator over the security issue. A legislator of the ruling BJP is making a fuss over it. The lawmaker remained out of sight for a long time. Now, he says he is facing danger from a gang. On one hand, the police have ruled out the existence of such a gang, but on the other, the legislator does not accept the police’s version.

The lawmaker stirred up a hornet’s nest on several occasions either by his acts or by his statements. But his tricks have caught public attention this time. There are reports that he is larking about stepping up his security. He thinks it will raise his prestige in his hometown. He feels even if he creates a nuisance staying behind the security ring, nobody will harm him. The higher-ups in the party have understood the reasons behind the legislator’s antics. This is the reason why the government is not responding to the legislator’s tricks.

Congress leader’s jaunt

A senior leader of the Congress is touring the state these days. He recently stayed in a place in the state for four days. The tour got a lot of publicity. The leader met several people during the tour and participated in various events. He announced he would tour the entire state and meet the old warhorses of the party.

The Congress leader decided to meet those leaders who are sitting at home. Many Congress leaders have failed to understand the significance of the leader’s decision to tour the state without consulting the party leadership. Once, the leader was powerful. Now, he is confined to a particular place. Now, he wants to return to mainstream politics by touring the state. He has already said he will meet the Congress workers. Now, the party leadership wants to know if every leader fixes his own schedule in this way, what the PCC will do.

Ministers’ style

The clothing styles of two ministers of the state have sparked talks in the corridors of power. Before becoming ministers, both were seen in simple attire. Because both come from the rural segments, people in their respective areas are also discussing their outfits. The ministers’ attires, besides their spectacles and shoes, have drawn people’s attention. One of them is seen in a stylish jacket.

The minister does not generally sport kurta-pyjama and is seen in jeans and a jacket. Another minister is in the same condition. He has a different clothing style. Their rivals are also speaking about his attire. They say the minister is doing nothing for his constituency, but he changes his clothes several times a day. Both ministers are associated with the RSS. So, their styles have surprised many people.