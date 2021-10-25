Madhya Pradesh: Political effuse in the princely state after two celebrations of Rajmata's birth anniversary

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The birth anniversary of Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia, who was the pillar of the BJP, is making headlines these days in the Gwalior Chambal zone.

Jyotiraditya Scindia celebrated the 102nd birth anniversary of his grandmother Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia on October 12. Many ministers of the Shivraj government along with Scindia supporters were present.

Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's aunt and Rajmata's daughter Yashodhara and Vasundhara paid floral tributes to Vijayraje Scindia.

His elder sister and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje were also present on this occasion.

But now Yashodhara Raje Scindia has again celebrated the birth anniversary of Rajmata on October 24, according to the date. The Scindia family is celebrating the birth anniversary of Rajmata on two different dates in a month.

According to the reports, Jyotiraditya Scindia is continuously getting height in BJP, and somewhere, Yashodhara Raje Scindia is getting sideline. This celebration might give a spotlight to Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

