Madhya Pradesh: Police Van Runs Over Class 12 Girl In Shivpuri | Representative Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A police vehicle ran over a 17-year-old girl near the old traffic police station in the city on Saturday when she was returning from coaching classes.

The girl Saraswati Yadav, a student of class 12, died on the spot. Her family is living behind PS Hotel in the Atvai area under Seema Sirsaud police station. After attending her classes, Saraswati was returning home on her bicycle.

When she was passing by the old traffic police station, a police van hit her. An eye witness said the police did not stop the van. Superintendent of police Raghuwansh Singh Bhadoria said the incident was sad.

The police van was returning from the ground with the policemen who will take part in the parade on August 15, he said.