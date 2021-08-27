Madhya Pradesh: Police use Habitual Offenders Act to harass nomadic tribes: Chairman

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though the British Raj’s Criminal Tribes Act may have been done away with, it has been replaced by Habitual Offenders Act. This was stated by Bhiku Ramji Idate, chairman of Development and Welfare Board for De-Notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities (DNC), Union ministry of social justice and empowerment, on Friday.

Idate was on a three-day visit to state to know the state government schemes meant for people of DNCs. He interacted with delegations of DNCs besides visiting a village in Berasia in Bhopal district. Idate also held discussions with DNC minister Ram Khilawan Patel and department officials.

He admitted that police harass members of DNCs and use Habitual Offenders Act to stalk them. Idate said he has given several suggestions to state government for welfare of DNC people.

“State government officials have told me that they have no population figure of DNCs. State government has estimated their population to be 60 lakh. 84 castes have been included in this category in Madhya Pradesh,” Idate revealed.

He said he did not find a government school in Berasia he visited. Moreover, government staff at nearest healthcare centre was absent.

He suggested carrying out a household survey to ascertain DNC population. He also suggested setting up a museum dedicated to DNCs like Indira Gandhi National Museum of Man. He also suggested establishing a research institute for DNCs, the findings of which can help in their uplift and make welfare schemes.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 08:06 PM IST