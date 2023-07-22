 Madhya Pradesh: Police Resort To Checking Drives Amidst Paddy Plantation Season In Narmadapuram
ID cards, aadhar cards etc are being sought from people arriving in the town from outside.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police of Narmadapuram have resorted to checking drives and are keeping an eye on the visitors entering the town from other villages, districts and states, amidst the paddy plantation season. Orders for the same have been issued by the Superintendent of police (SP) of Narmadapuram, Dr Gurkaran Singh. The campaign has been named the “Saghan Musafir checking Abhiyaan”, official sources said.

It is noteworthy that scores of villagers are visiting the Narmadapuram to plant paddy there, who reach the villages of the town for the purpose. In view of the same, cops have been deployed in huge numbers at Narmadapuram railway station, bus stand, lodges and hotels. ID cards, aadhar cards etc are being sought from people arriving in the town from outside.

Apart from this, the people who are living as tenants in the city and the shopkeepers operating at various localities of the city are also being checked. A total of 135 persons have been inspected till now, Kotwali police station house officer (SHO) Vikram Rajak said.

Rajak further added that the campaign will continue in the town for quite some time now.

