Madhya Pradesh: Police recruitment exam unlikely this year

Those aspiring to get recruitment in MP police force will have to wait till next year as exams are unlikely to be held in the coming months.

The police recruitment examination may not be held this year. The proposal of the home department to recruit the police personnel has been approved by the home minister and the file has been sent to the general administration department.

The exam controller of the Vyapam Dr AKS Bhadoria informed Free Press that till date Vyapam has not received any intimation from the PHQ or from the home department to conduct the recruitments. In normal courses the department needs 90 days to complete the procedure of the recruitment. If the file reaches Vyapam in September, the exam may only be held in January or February next year, Bhadoria said. In the last examination, conducted by Vyapam, more than 10 lakh aspirants applied.