Madhya Pradesh police personnel behind arrest of serial killer Adesh Khamra honoured with KF Rustamji Award

BHOPAL: Almost two years after the arrest of serial killer Adesh Khamra, the officers behind his arrest were felicitated on Tuesday. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bhopal Irshad Wali presented the KF Rustamji Award to the cops who brought the noted criminal behind the bars. The police personnel who have received the award include City superintendent of police (CSP), Habibganj Bhupendra Singh, CSP Kotwali Bittu Sharma, SHO Lokendra Singh Thakur, SHO Baghsewania Sanjeev Chowksey and SI Rajni Singh. The award ceremony was held at the new control room. The cops also got Rs 50,000 each as the award money.

Khamra fell into the police net in 2018. During interrogation it came to fore that he had looted and killed 34 truck drivers. Initially, he was arrested in connection with two bodies found in Bilkhiria but Khamra’s case made it to national headlines after he revealed one by one the number of murders he was involved in.