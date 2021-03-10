Madhya Pradesh: Police officers seek appraisal report from home department

BHOPAL: Three IPS officers and an SPS officer have sought the copy of the Income-tax Department’s appraisal report in reply to the charge-sheet served on them by the home department. The Home Department served a notice on these officers on February 25 and sought a reply from them. However, instead of replying to the notice, those officers have sought the I-T department’s appraisal report and other documents.

The four officers were told to reply to the charge-sheet within 15 days, and after that, the government was supposed to take action. The IPS officers who have been given charge-sheet are Sushobhon Banerjee, Sanjay Mane and Madhu Kumar. The SAS officer is Arun Mishra. According to sources in the home department, a reply to their demand for appraisal report will soon be sent to the officers.

Besides the names of the four police officers, as the appraisal report consists of other information, it cannot be given to them. Sources in the home department said the documents related to the officers had been attached to the charge-sheet, and they cannot be given more information. The home department has also sought legal opinion on the matter. Once the legal opinion is received, a reply will be sent to the four police officers.

The Election Commission has written to the state government as well as to the Central government to take action in connection with black money. The central and state governments have issued charge-sheets to those officers and sought a reply from them on the ground of the commission’s letter.