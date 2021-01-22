Madhya Pradesh: Police launch hunt for youth who opened fire at his acquaintance in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A youth opened fire at his rival in Kotwali area on Thursday night. The victim Amir Khan, however, escaped unhurt. The incident occurred in front of Jameel hotel in Imami Gate area at about 11.30 pm.

The Kotwali police have registered an FIR under legal provisions of attempt to murder and are searching for the accused Salman Khan and his friend. Police said Salman had a row with Amir as he had accompanied a woman Sangeet Balwan to his house. Salman had taken Rs 8 lakh from Sangeeta and he had shifted elsewhere so that she may not find him. Recently, Amit took Sangeeta to his new address and it led to enmity between them.

On Thursday, he called Amir to meet him at Imami Gate near Royal market. Salman reached there with one of his friends on a bike. His friend took out a pistol and opened fire at Amir while Salman reminded him of his fault of showing the woman his house. After they fled, Amir went to Kotwali police station and lodged an FIR.