Madhya Pradesh: Police lathi charged on OBC Mahasabha protestors in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police lathi-charged on protestors of OBC Mahasabha after the protestors got into a tussle with the police personnel on Monday. The police arrested around 50 protestors including women and sent them to jail.

The members of OBC Mahasabha were going to submit a memorandum to the Collectorate office after their protest. On the way, they broke the barricading of police.

SDM Rishabh Jain said that the members of OBC Mahasabha had sought the permission of 25 people but around 400 people gathered in the protest. They misbehaved with police personnel. All the rioters had been sent to jail, he added.

Members of OBC Mahasabha staged a protest demanding to increase the OBC reservation to 51% on the basis of OBC population in the state at the civic centre in the district.

National coordinator of the Mahasabha, Vaibhav Singh said, “the state has the largest population of OBCs but they are getting only 14% reservation. The government has promised 27 percent reservation but it is yet to be implemented.”

Singh further said, “the OBC population in the state is about 65% but the government considers it as 51%. Accordingly, the government should give at least 51 percent reservation to the backward classes.” The Mahasabha has also demanded a caste census.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 04:34 PM IST