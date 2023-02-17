Madhya Pradesh: Police in action after video showing youths performing stunts on moving bike goes viral; WATCH video

A screengrab of the viral video |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Police have taken cognisance of a viral video on social media in which two people can be seen performing dangerous stunts on a moving bike. The video is said to be shot on Nagpur road of Chhindwara district.

In the viral video, a girl and a boy can be seen performing stunts by standing and sitting on a KTM. The video was reportedly shot on Valentine’s Day, that is February 14 for an Instagram reel. It is evident from the video that the act was in violation of traffic rules and even a little disbalance of the bike would have proved fatal for both-- the youths as well as other commuters on the road.

Police on lookout for youths in the video

Taking cognisance of the matter, Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sudesh Singh said, “The video has been brought to our notice and it was probably shot on February 14. It is definitely in violation of traffic rules and both unsafe and dangerous for. Strict action will be taken after identifying the youths.”

