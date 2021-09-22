Madhya Pradesh: Police headquarters holds function on developing skills to deal with crime against women

BHOPAL: Special Director General of Police (training) Aruna Mohan Rao said improvising one’s skill is a continuous process and laid stress on staying updated about the changing legal provisions.

She addressed trainee cops and others while inaugurating two-day virtual Women Crime Investigation Skills Building Training Programme at Police Headquarters here on Wednesday.

Additional Director General (crime against women) Pragya Richa Srivastava said while dealing with crimes against women, it is important to have a sensitive approach towards the victim. In-depth research and prudence play a vital role, she remarked.

Supreme Court advocate Anant Kumar Ashthana spoke on legal and important judicial pronouncements relating to sexual offences, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015, and major provisions related to POSCO Act. Additional Director General of Police and Director of Public Prosecution Anvesh Mangalam also spoke on common defects of investigation and prosecution and expectations of public from police.

Asma Rizwan, a representative of People’s University, emphasised on effective communication and management during stressful and challenging situations during the event.

ADG Anuradha Shankar, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Shashikant Shukla, AIG Pinky Jiwnani and AIG Shalini Dixit were also present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 08:16 PM IST