e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Pune and six other districts report high positivity rateCongress won't bag even 10 seats under Navjot Singh Sidhu's leadership: Capt Amarinder Singh
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 08:16 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Police headquarters holds function on developing skills to deal with crime against women

Additional Director General (crime against women) Pragya Richa Srivastava said while dealing with crimes against women, it is important to have a sensitive approach towards the victim.
Staff Reporter
Crime against Women | Representative Photo

Crime against Women | Representative Photo

Advertisement

BHOPAL: Special Director General of Police (training) Aruna Mohan Rao said improvising one’s skill is a continuous process and laid stress on staying updated about the changing legal provisions.

She addressed trainee cops and others while inaugurating two-day virtual Women Crime Investigation Skills Building Training Programme at Police Headquarters here on Wednesday.

Additional Director General (crime against women) Pragya Richa Srivastava said while dealing with crimes against women, it is important to have a sensitive approach towards the victim. In-depth research and prudence play a vital role, she remarked.

Supreme Court advocate Anant Kumar Ashthana spoke on legal and important judicial pronouncements relating to sexual offences, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015, and major provisions related to POSCO Act. Additional Director General of Police and Director of Public Prosecution Anvesh Mangalam also spoke on common defects of investigation and prosecution and expectations of public from police.

Asma Rizwan, a representative of People’s University, emphasised on effective communication and management during stressful and challenging situations during the event.

ADG Anuradha Shankar, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Shashikant Shukla, AIG Pinky Jiwnani and AIG Shalini Dixit were also present on the occasion.

ALSO READ

Sakinaka rape: Crimes against women highest in BJP-ruled states, says Maharashtra Congress on letter...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 08:16 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal