Madhya Pradesh: Police Establishments Asked To Switch To Digital Payments |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state police headquarters (PHQ) has issued directives to all superintendents and unit heads to switch to digital modes of payment at all police-operated petrol stations, LPG centres, super markets and other establishments from November 15. The decision came after serious embezzlement cases were reported at these units recently.

For locations where cash payments cannot be entirely stopped immediately, digital transactions will be compulsory from January 1, 2025. The letter issued by additional director general (ADG) Anil Kumar, dated October 30, 2024, highlighted that during the 2016 DGP and IGP Conference, all police organisations were advised to promote cashless transactions.

Following this, the Ministry of Home Affairs mandated 100 per cent cashless payments for KPKB transactions, offering a 50 per cent GST concession. This move has been successfully implemented across all police units. Forensic audits have revealed that the primary reason behind the embezzlement at several police-operated petrol pumps was cash handling and improper record maintenance.

Hitesh Chaudhary, the Commandant of the Special Armed Forces in Bhopal, reported positive outcomes after banning cash payments at their petrol pumps since May 2024. The cash ban will apply to petrol pumps, gas refilling centres, supermarkets, and any police activities with an annual turnover exceeding ?6 lakh.