 Madhya Pradesh: Police Establishments Asked To Switch To Digital Payments
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Police Establishments Asked To Switch To Digital Payments

Madhya Pradesh: Police Establishments Asked To Switch To Digital Payments

The decision came after serious embezzlement cases were reported at these units recently.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Police Establishments Asked To Switch To Digital Payments |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state police headquarters (PHQ) has issued directives to all superintendents and unit heads to switch to digital modes of payment at all police-operated petrol stations, LPG centres, super markets and other establishments from November 15. The decision came after serious embezzlement cases were reported at these units recently.

For locations where cash payments cannot be entirely stopped immediately, digital transactions will be compulsory from January 1, 2025. The letter issued by additional director general (ADG) Anil Kumar, dated October 30, 2024, highlighted that during the 2016 DGP and IGP Conference, all police organisations were advised to promote cashless transactions.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Woman 'Forced' To Clean Blood-Stained Hospital Bed After Husband's...
article-image

Following this, the Ministry of Home Affairs mandated 100 per cent cashless payments for KPKB transactions, offering a 50 per cent GST concession. This move has been successfully implemented across all police units. Forensic audits have revealed that the primary reason behind the embezzlement at several police-operated petrol pumps was cash handling and improper record maintenance.

Hitesh Chaudhary, the Commandant of the Special Armed Forces in Bhopal, reported positive outcomes after banning cash payments at their petrol pumps since May 2024. The cash ban will apply to petrol pumps, gas refilling centres, supermarkets, and any police activities with an annual turnover exceeding ?6 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday
‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday
'Woh Ro Isliye Rahe They': Pakistan Spinner Sajid Khan Reveals Azhar Mahmood's Reaction After Series Win Over England; Video
'Woh Ro Isliye Rahe They': Pakistan Spinner Sajid Khan Reveals Azhar Mahmood's Reaction After Series Win Over England; Video
‘I Do Not Like Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra & Eisha Singh’: Kashish Kapoor On Who Is Playing Dirtiest Game In Bigg Boss 18 (Exclusive)
‘I Do Not Like Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra & Eisha Singh’: Kashish Kapoor On Who Is Playing Dirtiest Game In Bigg Boss 18 (Exclusive)
Rajpal Yadav Loses Calm On Journalist Asking About His Diwali Video Controversy, Snatches Mobile Phone In Anger (Video)
Rajpal Yadav Loses Calm On Journalist Asking About His Diwali Video Controversy, Snatches Mobile Phone In Anger (Video)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bandhavgarh Elephant Death Case: No Clue Of Any Possible Conspiracy Found So Far

Bandhavgarh Elephant Death Case: No Clue Of Any Possible Conspiracy Found So Far

MP Updates: Interview Schedule For Professors Released; Higher Education Department Introduces...

MP Updates: Interview Schedule For Professors Released; Higher Education Department Introduces...

Madhya Pradesh: Police Establishments Asked To Switch To Digital Payments

Madhya Pradesh: Police Establishments Asked To Switch To Digital Payments

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Barge Into House, Assault 3 Of A Family In Chhatarpur; Victims Block Highway

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Barge Into House, Assault 3 Of A Family In Chhatarpur; Victims Block Highway

Madhya Pradesh: Fire In Grocery Shop Destroys Goods Worth Lakhs Of Rupees In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Fire In Grocery Shop Destroys Goods Worth Lakhs Of Rupees In Satna