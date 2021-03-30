Madhya Pradesh police deployed to terrorise voters in West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

Nandigram/Bhopal: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged police forces from BJP- ruled states have been brought in to "terrorise" voters in Nandigram assembly seat where she is locked in a keen contest with confidante-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the saffron party.

Before leading a colourful road show from Bhangabera, Banerjee told a public meeting in Sonachura that police personnel from Madhya Pradesh have been deployed to "terrorise" voters in villages and tilt the balance in favour of the BJP.

She, however, said she was confident of a massive win from the seat and also about leading her party to a third straight term in power. In a veiled threat to Adhikari, she said, "They (police forces from outside) will be here only for a few days. Make no mistake, we will be back and give the betrayers a befitting reply."