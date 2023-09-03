Madhya Pradesh: Police Crackdown On Illegal Firearm Trafficking In Morena

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the police have cracked down on a group involved in the illegal manufacturing and trafficking of firearms.

The group was allegedly operating an underground operation producing illicit weapons and distributing them across different districts.

The breakthrough came after local police received a tip-off about a suspicious individual with an illegal firearm.

The police apprehended the suspect and discovered a .315 bore illegal firearm in his possession. During intense questioning, the individual revealed startling information.

According to the suspect, the entire operation was centered around Gopiyaan, where the clandestine production of illegal firearms took place.

Acting on this lead, the police raided the location. Subsequently, another man was arrested, and a search of his residence led to the discovery of a cache of illegal weapons and manufacturing equipment.

The seized items included 11 firearm barrels, 2 unfinished firearm bodies, 2 .315 bore pistols, 2 firearm barrels, 120 rounds of .315 bore ammunition, and a machine used in the illicit weapon production process.

Both suspects have been taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.