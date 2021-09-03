Madhya Pradesh: Police arrests bookie placing bets on Caribbean Premier League

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kohefiza police arrested a bookie who was allegedly placing bets on one-day cricket match of the Caribbean Premier League (CBL). The accused Prakash Sadhwani, 49 was arrested from a flat near Halalpur bus stand on Thursday evening, said police.

Sub inspector (SI) RP Singh from the Kohefiza police station said the accused works for a bookie Ravi Advani who is on the run.

Singh said the accused was in possession of slips used to place bets. He said the team reached the flat located near Green Shadi hall at the Halalpur bus stand around 06:00 pm and arrested the accused.

Police also found amount of Rs 32,000 that he had taken from those who place bets.

He said the accused used to take orders and money from the customers. On the other hand Advani is the main bookie who was yet to be arrested. Singh said the bets on Thursday were being placed on the ongoing cricket match of the Caribbean Premier League (CBL).

He said the mobile of accused is seized and other revelations are in the offing.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:40 AM IST