e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Poaching accused sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Poaching accused sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment in Narmadapuram

Officer Nema further said that several other people were also involved in poaching of tigers, who are still at large

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmadapuram district court has sentenced as many as 23 persons convicted in a tiger poaching case to five years of imprisonment, the district prosecution officer Rajkumar Nema said on Wednesday.

Nema added that all the accused have been levied a fine of Rs 10,000 (10 thousand) each, for the offence.

Shedding light on the details of the case, District prosecution officer Nema said that in 2015, the forest officials deployed in the core zone of the Satpura tiger reserve spotted several people sneaking into the forest illegally, about which they informed the senior forest officials.

The officials then followed the foot marks left behind by the suspects and eventually swooped down on them. When they searched them, they found tiger skin, knives as well as heads of pangolin from their possession. The accused were produced in the court, where the first judicial magistrate, Ritu Verma Katariya sentenced them to 5 years of Rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 thousand each.

Officer Nema further said that several other people were also involved in poaching of tigers, who are still at large.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Man falls into police trap within 24 hours of murdering his wife in Narmadapuram
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: College student hit by bus, dies

Bhopal: College student hit by bus, dies

Madhya Pradesh: Bill to repeal 5 obsolete laws passed

Madhya Pradesh: Bill to repeal 5 obsolete laws passed

Bhopal: National conference of young DSPs end

Bhopal: National conference of young DSPs end

Madhya Pradesh: Supplementary budget passed without debate

Madhya Pradesh: Supplementary budget passed without debate

Shri Sammed Shikharji row: Huge silent rally against Jharkhand govt’s proposal

Shri Sammed Shikharji row: Huge silent rally against Jharkhand govt’s proposal