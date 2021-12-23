Madhya Pradesh: Poachers kill one tiger every month

Bhopal: At least one tiger was killed by poachers in the state almost every month in the past two years, as per a written reply by the forest minister in the state assembly on Wednesday.

As per the forest minister Vijay Shah's written reply 39 tigers died natural death and seven were killed by poachers in the state's tiger reserves from January 1, 2020 to December 7, 2021.

During the same period, 12 tigers died natural death and 13 were killed by poachers outside the tiger reserves.

The question was asked by Congress MLA Narayan Singh Patta.

Similarly, as per another written reply from the forest minister more than Rs 896 crore were spent on tiger conservation, protection, care, monitoring etc from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:16 AM IST