Madhya Pradesh: PM Office Takes Cognisance Of Illegal Manganese Mining On Farmers’ Land In Balaghat

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The Prime minister office has taken cognizance of a written complaint filed by two farmers of the Pauniya village, official sources said on Saturday. Sources said that in the complaint, the farmers have levelled allegations on a man named Sukhdev Prasad Goenka, stating that he allegedly excavated manganese worth Rs 100 crores on the land owned by them and did not pay compensation amount to them.

Official sources said that the complainant farmers have been identified as DuliramTembhre and SalikramTembhre. They further stated in their complaint that owing to the illegal excavation activities carried out by Goenka, they have landed in dire financial straits.

Additional secretary of mineral resources department, Sharmila Thakur has instructed the collector of Balaghat to probe the matter and take the necessary action, as required. The complainant farmers stated in the written complaint that if justice is not served to them in due time, they shall approach the Madhya Pradesh High court located in Jabalpur to procure compensation for the loss caused.

