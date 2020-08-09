Madhya Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi talks to Vidisha’s farmer through webcast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to a farmer from Lateri village in Vidisha district on Sunday. Modi conversed with Mukesh Sharma through webcast. The talk was held as part of launching a debt financing facility under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. Sharma is the secretary of Primary Agriculture Cooperatives Society in Lateri.

A sum of Rs 17, 100 crore was transferred to the accounts of 8.55 lakh crore farmers across the country.

In a tweet, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Prime Minister is taking all steps to strengthen the rural economy. The government has already taken several measures to benefit the farmers and double their income, Chouhan added.

Union minister for agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar and state agriculture minister Kamal Patel also took part in the webcast. Modi advised Sharma not to use chemical fertilisers and pesticides. The Prime Minister also urged him to pass on the message to other farmers in the area.

Lesser use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides always help soil to remain healthy, Modi said. Sharma told the Prime Minister that 1,125 farmers are associated with the society. It helps farmers to insure their crops, make fertilisers and sell their crops.