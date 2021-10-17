Madhya Pradesh: Players win bagful of medals in Youth National Sailing Championship

BHOPAL: The players of National Sailing School, Bhopal, won a total of 8 medals including 3 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze in Youth National Sailing Championship-2021.

Yachting Association of India had organised the championship in Malad, Mumbai, from October 11-16. In the championship, Ritika Dangi won the gold medal in Laser 4.7 event. Neha Thakur secured the silver medal in the same event. The event is also the second round of selection trials for Asian Games.

Eklavya Batham bagged the gold medal in Optimist Overall. In the same event, Divyanshi Mishra got the silver medal by overall staying third place in the girls' category.

The state also got gold, silver and bronze medals in 420 mixed class event. In this event, the pair of Nancy Rai and Ani Raj Sendhav won gold, Vidyanshi Mishra and Manish Sharma got silver and Pushkar Bamre and Vanshika Singh Parihar secured bronze medals respectively.

In the Under-12 Optimist class, Shagun Jha won the silver medal. All the players are getting training under the guidance of Arjun awardee instructor GL Yadav at National Sailing School located at Upper Lake in the state capital.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has congratulated the medal winning players for this achievement. She says that it is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh to win medals from these players. “Best wishes to all the players for future,” she added.

ALSO READ Sail India 2019 National Championship: Bad day for Aashray Thakkar

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 08:48 PM IST