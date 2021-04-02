Madhya Pradesh players at national water sports coaching camp hope to excel in pre-Olympic round

"We are happy that we are here for the national team and we hope that in the future too, we get opportunities to participate in such camps. If we wish to perform our best at the international level then it is a golden opportunity for us to prepare ourselves here," she added.

About 24 players from different states including Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), Manipur, Kerala are participated with full spirit. The participants are hopeful that with the help of good equipment and proper coaching from international water sports coach Bilquis, they will perform very well in the pre-Olympic round, which will be held in Pattaya Thailand.

"We got trained at a high altitude, also the water here is hard, practicing in such water is beneficial for us. The water in Pattaya, Thailand, where the pre-Olympic round will be organised, is light and since we got trained in hard water, it will benefit us," said another player.

"I have been in this field for 35 years and for the last 12 years, I'm training the players for canoeing and kayaking. Training in a high-altitude region helps the players to gain strength for competing with other countries who get trained in the same environment," said PK Baroi, national coach of canoeing.