Madhya Pradesh: Placement for MPSD director soon, post lying vacant for 2 months

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Culture may soon advertise the post of director of Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD).

Deputy director, culture department and incharge director of MPSD, Vandana Pandey told Free Press that the process for issuing the advertisement has been completed and†the advertisement will be published within a day or two.

The students of the school had observed a dharna on the premises of Mulla Ramuji Sanskriti Bhavan demanding a full time director and regular teachers for the school.

After news of protest became public, the school management persuaded the students to end their dharna. Although the students are not ready to talk about the issue, calling it their internal matter, they are concerned about the falling standards of training in the school.

About the protest, Pandey denied that there was any such situation. A new permanent director will be appointed soon, she says.

After the departure of former director Alok Chatterjee on October 8 this year, there is no full time director in School of Drama. Earlier, the deputy director of culture department PK Jha was made the director incharge of the school. A few days back, Vandana Pandey was made the incharge director. The students want the school to appoint a full-time director, who is a person from the field of theatre so that their training can go on smoothly.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 01:07 AM IST