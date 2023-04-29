 Madhya Pradesh: Pipariya municipality officials ensure drinking water arrangements for animal in town
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 09:57 PM IST
Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst scorching summers, the Pipariya municipality officials have got cemented water tanks constructed in prominent localities of the town for animals, official sources said.

Pipariya municipality president, Neena Nagpal had coined the aforementioned initiative. Nagpal told the media that apart from drinking water arrangements for humans, such arrangements have also been ensured for the animals in the town. Bovines will be able to quench their thirst due to the presence of water tanks at all localities of the town, she said.

She added that humans can express their emotions, but animals cannot. Thus, the initiative has been launched for their aid. Revenue branch in-charge of the municipality, Rupesh Mourya said that if one wants to get a water tank constructed in their area, they can contact the Pipariya municipality.

