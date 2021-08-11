Madhya Pradesh: PIL in Madhya Pradesh High seeks not to conduct by-elections in wake of Covid-19 third wave

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh: A petition seeking not to conduct by-elections in Madhya Pradesh till end of anticipated third wave of Covid-19 has been filed in the High Court, Jabalpur.

The petitioner, PG Nagpande, a member of Nagarik Upbhokta Mardarshak Manch, has sought that by-elections should not be held in Madhya Pradesh till the end of the possible third waves.

Notably, by-elections three assembly seats including Prithvipur, Jobat and Raigaon and one Lok Sabha seat Khandwa are to be held in the state.

Talking to journalists, petitioner said that a petition was filed in the High Court seeking delay in local bodies’ election in the state. “State election commission, Madhya Pradesh has given an undertaking in the court that local bodies election would not be held until pandemic comes under control,” Najpande said.

He further added that Covid-19 cases in the state have started increasing. “We have seen the results of the Damoh by-election. Therefore, we have sought to delay the by-elections,“ he said.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 04:55 PM IST