Madhya Pradesh: PIL filed in High Court seeks relaxation in school fees

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A PIL (Public Interest Litigation) has been filed in High Court to challenge the state government’s order to collect fees including all other charges from the students.

Petitioner Rajat Bhargava filed the petition on November 22, 2021 and demanded to quash the order issued by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Bhargava said that earlier, he had filed a petition regarding fees relaxation during the corona period. On which, the division bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice held a hearing on November 4, 2020.

The court had directed that the school administration would only charge tuition fees till the corona pandemic got over and schools started running physically. The tuition fees would be on the structure prescribed before March 2020.

The hearing in the matter is likely to be scheduled soon.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 05:51 PM IST