Madhya Pradesh: Physics teacher arrested for molesting, sending obscene messages to class-12 student

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher of a government school in Sajapur district has been arrested for allegedly molesting and sending obscene messages to a class-12 girl student on Wednesday.

The accused teacher, identified as Kundan Verma, who is a physics teacher, has been sent after being produced in the court, police sources said.

Verma, 46, has been posted at Government Higher Secondary School at Polaykala in Sajapur district for past many years.

The victim in her complaint to police, said that Verma was sexually harassing her for past 15 days by taking her. He was also sending lewd messages on WhatsApp, the girl told police in her statement.

“He was sending obscene messages to me every day and was also forcing me to accept his proposal. He threatened to give me poor marks in the practical exam,” the girl told journalists.

On Wednesday, the girl refused to go to school. When family members inquired, she revealed the ordeal. Subsequently, family members reached the school and beat up the teacher.

They took him to the Poyalkala police outpost and handed him to the police.

In charge of the police outpost, Surendra Mehta said that a case had been registered under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Officers (POCSO).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 05:43 PM IST