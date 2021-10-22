Madhya Pradesh: Phone dealer among three held in Thane for mobile theft worth over Rs 1 lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested three persons, including a phone dealer from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, in connection with the alleged theft of a mobile worth over Rs 1 lakh from a man in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official has said.

The incident of theft had occurred on September 27, he said.

"The two accused, who were going on a motorcycle, had snatched the mobile phone of the victim when he was travelling in an autorickshaw for getting a COVID-19 vaccine dose. The phone was worth Rs 1.29 lakh," DCP (zone 5) Wagle Estate, Vinay Rathod, told reporters on Thursday.

The victim had lodged a complaint at Kapurbawdi police station, following which an offence was registered under IPC section 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention), he said.

Based on the intelligence inputs, the accused zeroed in on a plumber, police said.

The two accused, identified as plumber Akil Abdul Samad Khan (36) and Vishal Chandrakant Dhage (35), were arrested. During their interrogation, they revealed the name of Indore-based man Jitendra Wasvani (30), who sells and purchases mobile phones, they said.

Wasvani was arrested from Indore on Wednesday, police said, adding that as many as 55 stolen mobile phones collectively worth Rs 7.16 lakh, were recovered from the trio.

