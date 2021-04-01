Madhya Pradesh: Phase III vaccination for all above 45 years begins; over 3.79 lakh people get jabs

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh reported 3.79 lakh vaccinations, while the figure stood at 22,000 in the state capital as the third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began with inoculating people above the age of 45 on Thursday.

In Bhopal, health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary visited various sessions sites to take stock of the ongoing vaccination programme and other facilities. The vaccination began at the 171 sessions site at 9:00am in the state capital. The session sites which were for Front Line Workers (FLWs) were also opened for the civilians on the day. JP Hospital Civil Surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “Vaccines were administered to all aged above 45 years. Now there is no need for a co-morbidities certificate. A team of doctors is also monitoring AEFI and other health issues of the beneficiaries.”

The doctors present at Protima Malik police hospital, police control room, said that the main focus was to administer vaccines to family members of policemen, but doses were also given to civilians aged above 45 years. Previously, the session site was dedicated only for FLWs policemen. Similarly, at JP Hospital, there was a huge rush during morning hours for the vaccination but by afternoon things eased.

In GMC, vaccination doses were administered under supervision of a team of doctors. Teams of doctors were also pressed at session sites to look into Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI).