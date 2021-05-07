Madhya Pradesh: Petrol sold at Rs 102-mark after 4th straight day of price hike

New Delhi/Bhopal: Petrol price on Friday scaled to Rs 102 per litre in some parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh after rates were raised for the fourth straight day after ending of more than two-week-long hiatus during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

On Friday, petrol price was hiked by a steep 29 paise per litre and diesel by 31 paise a litre, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. This took the price of petrol in Delhi to Rs 91.27 per litre and that of diesel to Rs 81.73.

In Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, petrol touched Rs 102.15 a litre, prices from oil companies showed. In Anuppur of Madhya Pradesh, petrol now costs Rs 101.86 while it is priced at Rs 99.95 a litre in Parbhani, Maharashtra.

This is the second time this year that rates in some parts have crossed the Rs 100 mark - they had breached the physiological mark for the first time in mid-February.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

Friday was the fourth straight day when prices of petrol and diesel were hiked since state-owned fuel retailers ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision during assembly elections.

In four days, petrol price has increased by 88 paise per litre and diesel by Re 1 - neutralising all of the reduction that came between March 24 and April 15.