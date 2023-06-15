 Madhya Pradesh: PESA Mobilizers Demand Salary Hike, Perks In Thikri
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
Thikri (Madhya Pradesh): PESA mobilizers of Thikri block in Barwani district on Thursday submitted a memorandum addressing Governor and Chief Minister to the tehsildar and janpad CEO demanding respectable salaries and perks like any other employee.

Block president Ashish Yadav said that government has tasked gram sabha with implementation of the PESA (or Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas) in gram panchayats of various scheduled areas of the state.

The mobilizer, who receives a monthly salary of Rs 4,000, is responsible for creating public awareness on PESA law in all gram panchayats by writing slogans on walls. The mobilize is also tasked with popularising government schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana, PMAY, Samagra Portal and others.

In the memorandum, the mobilizers demanded that they be considered skilled workers and declared permanent employees so that they could avail benefit of provident fund too.

