Madhya Pradesh: People unhappy about BJP misrule, says Cong leader

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): August is an important month for the country, as on the ninth day of this month Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement against the British, and the nation won freedom on August 15, said a senior Congress leader Noori Khan.

Besides that, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who brought computer revolution to the country was born on August 20, she added.

The country is unhappy about the misrule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and worried about the bad governance of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

She made the statements at an event on Friday when an August Kranti March reached Ashta where former chairman of the civic body welcome it.

Noori Khan further said that she had started the march from Ujjain and would go to Bhopal to inform the people about the misrule of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Many Congress workers and former councillors including Shailesh Rathore, Subhash Namdev, Narendra Kushwaha and others were present at the event.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 11:16 PM IST