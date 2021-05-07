Madhya Pradesh: People shifted from one centre to another, made to stand in the sun

BHOPAL: Residents of the 45+ age group in the city have faced difficulties in getting the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Private hospitals have stopped vaccinations as they have not received supplies of vaccines and even the government hospitals are short of jabs.

Vaccination for citizens of the 18-44 years age group was supposed to begin on May 1. However, it is yet to pick up pace and, by the governmentís own admission, just a couple of hundred persons have been inoculated till date. The government had assured residents that vaccination for the 45+ age group would continue uninterrupted. But even that is not happening.

Vax centre turned into testing facility

Theatre artiste Bishna Chouhan, 46, has been trying to get the second shot for the past one week, but to no avail. She is being shunted from one centre to another. As hundreds of others in her area, Bishna got her first Covishield shot at a vaccination centre in Naya Basera, Kotra Sultanabad. However, when she went there to get the second shot, she found the centre converted into a testing facility. She was told that she should go to JP Hospital. "I didn"t go there as I feared it would be too crowded," Bishna, who had contracted Covid-19 last year, told Free Press.