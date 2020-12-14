Madhya Pradesh: People returning awards anti-nationals, says BJP state president Sharma

BHOPAL: State unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party VD Sharma has said those who return awards are anti-nationals.
At a press conference held on Tuesday regarding farm Acts, Sharma said such people as had returned awards must tell the relationship between the agitation and the return of awards.
The Left and the Congress are trying to misguide the farmers, he said.
Whenever the Central Government does some work, a group of people begin to launch a misinformation campaign about it, Sharma said.
‘Priyanka, misled people on CAA’
Priyanka Gandhi misled people about CAA and Kapil Sibal fought in court against the construction of the Ram temple, he said. Besides that, they tried to misguide people about the removal of Article 370, he said, adding that Digvijaya Singh and Rahul Gandhi should tell people what is their connection with that Article.
He said those who had deceived the farmers of the state in the name of loan waiver are now spreading lies about the farm laws.
Those who raise question on the surgical strike by the Indian Army can go to any extent, he said.
But for two states, no other regions of the country are involved in the farmers’ agitation, Sharma said. MP is a farmers’ welfare state which has done much work to promote them, so the government cannot go against the peasants, he added.
