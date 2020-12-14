Madhya Pradesh: People returning awards anti-nationals, says BJP state president Sharma

BHOPAL: State unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party VD Sharma has said those who return awards are anti-nationals.

At a press conference held on Tuesday regarding farm Acts, Sharma said such people as had returned awards must tell the relationship between the agitation and the return of awards.

The Left and the Congress are trying to misguide the farmers, he said.

Whenever the Central Government does some work, a group of people begin to launch a misinformation campaign about it, Sharma said.