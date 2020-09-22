Madhya Pradesh: People residing on nazul land to get permanent pattas

The people residing on nazul land will get permanent pattas, the state cabinet decided in the meeting on Tuesday. The state government has made several provisions in the meeting. The provisions of nazul land have been redefined according to which all the nazul land will be converted into government land, which will make it easy to take action against the land mafia.

Another decision taken with regard to land is that those who are living on residential patta will get permanent pattas.

Besides, charitable trust will get the land on reasonable rent. For goushalas, 10 acres of land can be given at Re 1 for year. For agriculture purpose, permanent land rights can be given.

A website containing entire information about nazul /government land will be uploaded.

Those who are living in the urban areas before December 31, 2014, will get permanent pattas. The land patta will be given for 30 years on the specific rent. The district collector will conduct investigations before releasing orders. The owner of the patta land can transfer it and also can take loan from the banks.