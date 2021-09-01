Madhya Pradesh: People know he sold tea, they should also know he is selling country, says Gajendra Solanki

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): In a scathing attack on union government’s decision of monetization plans, Congress former union minister Gajendra Solanki said that people should know about the impact of these decisions of the union government.

“He sold tea and people of India came to know about it. Now that he is selling the country, people should also know about it,” said the former union minister, on Wednesday, in Bhopal.

Solanki reminded people of the slogans on which BJP rode to power including ‘Bahut hui mehngai ki mar, abki bar Modi sarkar’ and ‘Ye desh nahi bikne doonga’. “What happened to those jumlas that the BJP and Modi used to repeat now and then. The decisions made by the union government are completely opposite to what he said,” Solanki added.

He said that the Congress will start a nationwide movement soon against monetization plans of the union government. First, they used to ask, what Congress has done in past 70 years and now they are on selling spree of the assets created by Congress leaders, he added.

Criticizing the decision he said that Modi government is into nationalization of loss and privatization of profit. The profit made by private companies is then used to make lavish BJP offices across the state.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 03:51 PM IST