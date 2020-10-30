Madhya Pradesh: People go lax even as battle against corona far from over

Even as Madhya Pradesh continues to report decline in Covid-19 cases, the risk of exposure to the virus is far from over. The battle against the deadly virus continues.

The reports that Coronavirus severity and intensity has declined and also the sharp drop in the cases has made people go careless towards the precautionary norms required to keep the virus at bay. Social distancing and mask are the two weapons in battle against the virus, however, the people seem to care least. AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has also cautioned people not to let their guard down as violation of Covid-19 precautionary norms would prove fatal and lead to increase in cases.

Be it market, religious gatherings, political rallies, the scene is no different when it comes to flouting of the COVID. Blatant violation of the Covid-19 precautions could be seen at the political gatherings, rallies being organised for by-polls. Even during Navratri festival and Dussehra, people were seen throwing all caution to the wind.

The administration has issued detailed guidelines, however, it failed in the enforcement part. Dr Lokendra Dave, Gandhi Medical College pulmonologist, said, “It is a clear warning of AIIMS director to people all across the country. People should adhere to Covid norms. In Madhya Pradesh too people are seen violating the guidelines. We have seen that people throwing the norms to wind in market, religious programmes and political rallies and this is a very dangerous thing. The carelessness and laxity would lead to increase in cases in winter.”

The social distancing is being disregarded by the people and if this continues, more cases will come to fore in coming days, he added. People need to take all precautions and avoid going out unless necessary, said Dave.