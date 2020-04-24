Madhya Pradesh: People engaged in wheat procurement demand corona safety kit

People engaged in wheat procurement should be given personal protection Equipment (PPE) kits, masks, sanitizers, etc besides giving them an insurance cover of Rs 1 crore.

Semi-government employees federation has demanded adequate protection measures for all engaged in wheat procurement across the state. President of the federation, Anil Vajpayee said that he has come out with the demand after reports of some incidents from the field.

“Branch manager of Garhakala centre informed me that a person was found corona positive at the centre after which the procurement centre was locked down. In another incident, a branch manager Malam Singh died of heart attack at Nazirabad centre in Berasia,” said Vajpayee.

These employees engaged in wheat procurement will not get any benefit announced by the state government. About 50,000 people are engaged in wheat procurement process across the state. “Why are these people not declared corona warriors,” quipped Vajpayee.

At wheat procurement centre, some many people like tulaoti (one who weighs the wheat), hammal (who carry wheat sacks), semi-government employees from the warehouse corporation and food and civil supplies department are involved. Moreover, farmers coming from far of places and tea vendors around procurement centres are also involved in the process.

All these people should be screened for the COVID 19 before engaging them in the process. “Although government has ordered screening of these people but it is not being practiced on ground,” added Vajpayee.

Besides providing them the PPE kits, masks and sanitizers they should also be provided insurance cover as it is being provided to other corona warriors, he added.