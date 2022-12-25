Madhya Pradesh: People celebrate Christmas with prayers, bursting of fire crackers; CM Chouhan wishes happiness to everyone

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Citizens of Madhya Pradesh celebrated Christmas with traditional fervour by offering prayers and organising other programmes and firecrackers were also burst at midnight in Mhow town to mark the festive occasion.

People dressed up as Santa Claus were seen distributing gifts to people, specially children, at many places in the state and churches were beautifully decorated for the festival.

In Bhopal, people in large numbers gathered at the Saint Francis of Assisi Cathedral Church located in Jahangirabad area, Assumption Church in Arera Colony and other churches late Saturday night for the midnight masses.

Celebrations were also held in other places in the state including major cities like Jabalpur, Indore and Gwalior.

Wishing everyone on the occasion, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "May this festival bring happiness, prosperity and prosperity in your life. May the flowers of compassion and harmony flourish in everyone's heart. Everyone should be happy, be happy, this is what I wish." Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also greeted people on the occasion.

A large of people celebrated the festival at heritage churches in Mhow Cantonment area of Indore district.

At midnight, firecrackers were burst to mark the celebrations. People gathered at the churches for the special mass held on Sunday morning in various churches, said Major S Paul (retired), who looks after the Christ Church management.

Paul said Christ Church, the oldest one in Mhow Cantonment area, was built in 1824.

He said the celebration started on Saturday with a Christmas tree put up in the church where Santa Claus arrived and distributed chocolates and other gifts to children.

Six other churches in Mhow, including the Builder Memorial Church, built in 1877 by Canadian Presbyterian missionaries, were also decorated and Christmas programmes were organised there, he said.