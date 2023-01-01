Madhya Pradesh: People bid adieu to 2022 with bash

FP Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Decked up hotels and marriage gardens, ear-splitting music at all party destinations and a plethora of food and drinks for the visitors were a common sight in Narmadapuram on Saturday evening, as local residents gathered together to bid a heartfelt adieu to 2022. As the clock struck 12 at night, reverberations of Happy New Year could be heard arising from different localities.

People who stayed back home cut cakes at their places, while some went to Sethani ghat and offered prayers to Narmada River for their well-being. Minister in-charge of Narmadapuram district, Brijendra Pratap Singh, Member of Parliament Rao Uday Pratap Singh, BJP District president Madhav Das Agarwal, MLAs Sita Sharan Sharma, Thakur Vijay Pal Singh and Narmadapuram divisional commissioner Shriman Shukla extended New Year greetings to people.