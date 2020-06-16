Madhya Pradesh: Pench national park welcomes guests, villagers oppose visitors from Maharashtra

BHOPAL: Decision of opening national parks earned a mix reaction from villagers around Pench National Park. People of three villages located around Tudia gate of the national park were opposing reopening of the park for public fearing spread of corona virus.

Tudia gate is not only very close to Maharashtra but also earns maximum numbers of visitors from there. “Maharashtra tops in covid-19 cases across nation. Things are very bad there. Tourists from Maharashtra can be the reason for corona spread here,” complained sarpanchs of three villages situated near the Tudia gate of Pench National Park.

National parks across India were allowed to open from June 15. Sarpanchs of Kohka, Tudia and Santosha villages wrote a letter to various authorities asking them not to open entry to Pench National Park from Tudia gate. They reasoned that most of the visitors come from Maharashtra- which has highest numbers of corona cases.