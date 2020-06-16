Madhya Pradesh: Pench national park welcomes guests, villagers oppose visitors from Maharashtra

BHOPAL: Decision of opening national parks earned a mix reaction from villagers around Pench National Park. People of three villages located around Tudia gate of the national park were opposing reopening of the park for public fearing spread of corona virus.
Tudia gate is not only very close to Maharashtra but also earns maximum numbers of visitors from there. “Maharashtra tops in covid-19 cases across nation. Things are very bad there. Tourists from Maharashtra can be the reason for corona spread here,” complained sarpanchs of three villages situated near the Tudia gate of Pench National Park.
National parks across India were allowed to open from June 15. Sarpanchs of Kohka, Tudia and Santosha villages wrote a letter to various authorities asking them not to open entry to Pench National Park from Tudia gate. They reasoned that most of the visitors come from Maharashtra- which has highest numbers of corona cases.
People working as guides, gypsy drivers, waiters in resorts etc come from nearby villages. If they get affected, corona might spread in the forest area thereby causing severe damage.
Field director, Pench National Park, Vikram Singh Parihar said that the villagers and sarpanchs were given proper counseling, after which they withdrew their opposition.
“Seoni district is so far doing well as far as corona is concerned. National parks have been opened after government’s announcement of opening the lockdown,” said Parihar.
We have been following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) besides other protocols given by the government and there is no fear of corona spread here, he added.
Park sees 55 visitors in two days
On the first day of opening of Pench National Park on June 15, 4 vehicles in the morning and 3 in the evening carrying 23 persons were allowed. On Tuesday, 32 tourists visited national park in 7 vehicles in the morning and 2 in the evening. National parks will close from June 30 but field directors can close them even before if in case of heavy rains.
