Madhya Pradesh: Pay Rs 12.37 lakh to retired judge, asked Consumer forum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shivpuri District Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum has asked Birla Institute of Medical Research Hospital (BIMRH) in Gwalior to pay Rs 12.37 lakh to a retired judge whose Covid-affected wife had died during treatment in 2021.

The hospital is run by Birla Nagar Jan Seva Trust. Hospital general manager Govind Devda said they would challenge the order before MP Consumer Grievances Redressal Commission.

Retired Judge Arun Singh Tomar is chairman of Gwalior District Consumer Forum. His son Raghavendra Singh Tomar had filed the petition.

Sarla Tomar who was admitted in Birla Hospital from April 19-29, 2021, had died during treatment. The family charged the staff with medical negligence. In the claim presented before the forum, it was stated that Sarla died due to negligence. A case of theft was also raised as her jewellery was allegedly stolen from hospital.

Hospital GM Govind Devda said, “We respect Forum’s order. But many points have not been considered. The order has been given on the basis of complaint. The documents were not examined properly. FIR has not been registered in theft case.”

