Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:32 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Pay management committees for water, says Collector to consumers

Chaupal held, work under Nal Jal Yojana inspected
FP News Service
File Photo |

File Photo |

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ashish Singh listened to the issues affecting the people during a chaupal organised in Dhureri village of Barnagar tehsil on Wednesday.

He ordered the SDMs for resolving the issues raised by the villagers. He inspected the Nal Jal Yojana and told villagers that the tap water schemes are to be operated by the water management committees and all consumers must pay cooperation amount. The collector clarified that the tap water scheme has been given by the government, but now the responsibility of operation lies with the committees.

Villagers told him about the drinking water problems during the choupal. Collector said that the tap water scheme of the village is going to be completed under Jal Jeevan Mission and soon water will be provided to the houses through this scheme.

Additional collector Avi Prasad, SDM Nidhi Singh, tehsildar Suresh Nagar, senior officers and local officials-employees were present.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:32 AM IST
Free Press Journal