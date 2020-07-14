Madhya Pradesh: Patwaris-in-waiting to ghero revenue minister Govind Rajput in Assembly Monsoon session

The candidates who were selected for the post of patwaris three years ago and awaiting postings, have now decided to start a fresh protest against revenue minister Govind Rajput.

“We have been in regular touch with the revenue minister Govind Rajput. In previous Congress regime he used to blame bureaucrats for not paying heed to his commands. Now he holds the same portfolio in the BJP government,’ said convener of the patwari-in-waiting sangh, Sandeep Pandey.

More than eight hundred candidates who were selected but not given postings are running from pillar to post for past three years. Earlier, revenue minister Rajput had promised them appointment in three months but kept extending the dates later.

The patwari sangh has now said that all the patwaris-in-waiting candidates will come to the state capital in the monsoon session and sit on dharna protest at revenue minister’s bungalow. Some candidates will protest at the CM’s residence, said Pandey. He said that the candidates coming out to the state capital from far off places will not leave Bhopal till their appointments are confirmed.