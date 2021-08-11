Madhya Pradesh: Patwaris go on strike to press three demands

Bhopal: Over 19,000 Patwaris of Madhya Pradesh have gone on strike pressing for their three point demand, from Tuesday. They have been protesting to press for their demands for quite long.

State president of MP Patwari Sangh, Upendra Singh that they have been protesting for quite long for their demands but government has not paid any heed.

“We demand grade pay of Rs 2800 and removal of anomalies in timescale payment. We have been demanding postings in our home districts. Several Patwaris have been posted thousands of kms from their home. Government should end CPCT eligibility for Patwaris,” said Singh.

Patwaris have been working day and night providing relief in flood-hit areas despite their protest but the government is not ready to listen to their woes, he added.

State president of Sangh said that ice has been broken and dialogue has been started with some government officials but it was too early to say anything concrete on it.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Complaint against local goons leads to the murder of a young man in Jabalpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:03 AM IST